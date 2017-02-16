share tweet pin email

While former "Bachelorette" star Jillian Harris is sad about deciding to transition son Leo, 6 months, from breast milk to formula, she is also not willing to be shamed

“People used to say ‘breast is best,’ and now they’re saying, ‘fed is best,’” Harris, 37, told Us Weekly. “It’s controversial, as you know.”

Michael Stewart / WireImage Jillian Harris was conflicted about moving on from breastfeeding.

Moving on from breastfeeding "is so sad, but it does make life a lot easier,” Harris told the magazine.

Harris, who hosts "Love It or List It Vancouver" on HGTV, said she exclusively breast-fed Leo for five months, and at first, had no problem with milk supply. “It was amazing for me," she said.

But as her job became busier, her milk supply dwindled, she told the magazine. And that translated into stress for the new mom.

“We were doing lots of traveling and I had anxiety about the amount I was producing,” she said. “I was beating myself up over the fact that I should be trying harder.

