George Clooney opens up about fatherhood: 'It's going to be an adventure!'

George Clooney, who will become a father for the first time later this year at age 55 when his wife Amal gives birth to twins, has remained fairly mum about becoming a dad.

At least, until now. On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor spoke about his impending parenthood on the French program Recontres de Cinema, and according to E! News was all smiles when the topic was broached.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images The Clooneys at the "Hail, Caesar!" premiere in Westwood, California in Feb. 2016.

"We are really happy and really excited," he said. "It's going to be an adventure ... We've sort of embraced it all ... with arms wide open."

He noted that when he told his pals, "They all just started making baby crying noises and the whole table just busted up laughing."

"They're gonna need help," quipped Clooney pal Matt Damon during a visit to TODAY earlier in February, where he confirmed that the pair would be welcoming twins. (Damon is raising four children.)

Admittedly, Clooney's age (his wife is 39) was part of what had them chuckling, but he noted during the interview that a well-known French actor, Jean-Paul Belmondo, became a father when he was 70 years old.

Todd Williamson / Getty Images George and Amal Clooney at "Hollywood's Night Under the Stars" in Los Angeles last October.

"So I'm feeling a little better about being 56 by the time [the twins come]," he said; reports indicate Amal will give birth in June.

