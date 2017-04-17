share tweet pin email

Would you like to end your weekend on an incredibly sweet note? All you have to do is take a look at this family photo shared by TODAY’s own Dylan Dreyer.

Hope you and those you love had a wonderful Easter! I'm feeling blessed this year with my 2 favorites! #happyeaster #soblessed pic.twitter.com/50KQmLeTQm — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) April 16, 2017

That smile. It melts our hearts. (Baby Calvin’s smile, that is. Though Dylan and her husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, have nice smiles, too.)

The couple and their son paused their Easter celebration to pose for this picture that belongs in a frame ASAP.

“Hope you and those you love had a wonderful Easter! I'm feeling blessed this year with my 2 favorites!” Dylan wrote.

This was the first Easter for Calvin, who was born in mid-December. Speaking of first Easter….

Hoda Kotb posted this pic in honor of her daughter, Haley Joy. The precious little girl celebrated with jelly beans, a cute, soft bunny, and, most importantly, family.

Hoda returns from maternity leave tomorrow, two months after announcing she adopted Haley Joy. We can’t wait for her to fill us in on her first Easter with her bundle of joy.

We hope your Easter was just as wonderful!