Welcome back! New mom Hoda Kotb set to return to TODAY

New mom Hoda Kotb is back on TODAY this Monday, and we couldn’t be more excited.

After such a happy maternity leave, it may be a little bittersweet for Hoda to leave little Haley Joy's side — but it's definitely sweet for us!

Leading up to the big day back, it’s clear that Hoda has been squeezing lots of family lovin’!

Haley's grandmother, Sameha Kotb, as well as her aunt, Hala, and two cousins, dropped by for a visit during Hoda’s final week of leave.

Xo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Of course, Haley Joy has also been bringing joy to lots of other visitors as well.

My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

The baby whisperer -- a.k.a @mariashriver came by and Haley joy was MESMERIZED! Love you xo @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Uncle matt! ❤️❤️❤️ @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Some of our favorite moments were seeing the gifts that Hoda received from all of the thoughtful people in her life.

It's clear that Haley Joy is a delight to everyone she comes in contact with.

Country group Little Big Town sent along the cutest outfit for her to wear to her first concert...

Perfect outfit for haley's first @littlebigtown concert! Thank you!!! Ps I am already playing your music to get her ready!! ❤️😍🎼 A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

But they might have some competition for best outfit from Carrie Underwood.

Hey @carrieunderwood !!! Haley Joy loves her very first pair of cowboy boots!!! 🤠Can't wait until you meet her ! Thank you 😍👶🏼❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Haley Joy even received some love during Rokerthon!

She loves @UTKnoxville right back!!!! ❤️👶🏼❤️👶🏼 @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

Thank you for giving us a reason to look forward to Monday, Hoda! We can't wait to hear all about your sweet little girl!