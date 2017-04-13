Get fun ideas that will keep your kids fed this holiday weekend!

Welcome back! New mom Hoda Kotb set to return to TODAY

New mom Hoda Kotb is back on TODAY this Monday, and we couldn’t be more excited.

After such a happy maternity leave, it may be a little bittersweet for Hoda to leave little Haley Joy's side — but it's definitely sweet for us!

Leading up to the big day back, it’s clear that Hoda has been squeezing lots of family lovin’!

Haley's grandmother, Sameha Kotb, as well as her aunt, Hala, and two cousins, dropped by for a visit during Hoda’s final week of leave.

Xo

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Of course, Haley Joy has also been bringing joy to lots of other visitors as well.

My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

The baby whisperer -- a.k.a @mariashriver came by and Haley joy was MESMERIZED! Love you xo @todayshow

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Uncle matt! ❤️❤️❤️ @todayshow

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Some of our favorite moments were seeing the gifts that Hoda received from all of the thoughtful people in her life.

It's clear that Haley Joy is a delight to everyone she comes in contact with.

Country group Little Big Town sent along the cutest outfit for her to wear to her first concert...

But they might have some competition for best outfit from Carrie Underwood.

Haley Joy even received some love during Rokerthon!

She loves @UTKnoxville right back!!!! ❤️👶🏼❤️👶🏼 @todayshow

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Thank you for giving us a reason to look forward to Monday, Hoda! We can't wait to hear all about your sweet little girl!

