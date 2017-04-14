share tweet pin email

Happy birthday, Luna!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's adorable baby girl, Luna, celebrated her first birthday on Friday — and wait until you see the cake.

We decorated it ourselves

"We decorated it ourselves," Legend wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the tiered, pink-and-silver cake.

Teigen also shared a heartfelt message for their daughter.

Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back.

"My lovebug," she wrote on Instagram. "You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in (your) first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back."

The family posed for a birthday shoot with Luna, and both Legend and Teigen shared the black-and-white snaps on social media.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

It's been a busy month for Luna, who also recently met the Easter bunny (don't worry, she was all smiles). We hope the beautiful family enjoyed the party!