Happy birthday, Luna!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's adorable baby girl, Luna, celebrated her first birthday on Friday — and wait until you see the cake.
"We decorated it ourselves," Legend wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the tiered, pink-and-silver cake.
Teigen also shared a heartfelt message for their daughter.
"My lovebug," she wrote on Instagram. "You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in (your) first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back."
The family posed for a birthday shoot with Luna, and both Legend and Teigen shared the black-and-white snaps on social media.
It's been a busy month for Luna, who also recently met the Easter bunny (don't worry, she was all smiles). We hope the beautiful family enjoyed the party!