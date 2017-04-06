share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just introduced their 11-month-old daughter to the Easter bunny and — good news! — it was a meltdown-free meeting.

Easter Bunny! 🐰 🐰 A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Little Luna is all smiles in the adorable photos her grandmother, Vilailuck Teigen, shared on Instagram Wednesday night.

Big girl now 🙊🐰❤❤ A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Of course, that's a good thing — and a very different thing than what Luna experienced back in December.

Fans of the family might remember that her last encounter with a costumed holiday character didn't go so well.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen shares baby Luna's very first word! Watch the adorable video

Sure, things seemed all right when she first came face-to-bearded-face with Santa.

I love the holidays 😭 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 14, 2016 at 1:09pm PST

But once she took a seat on his lap, Luna's grumpy grimace made it perfectly clear she'd had enough of Old Saint Nick.

"She did such a good job!" "She didn't even cry!" We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:19am PST

As for the Easter bunny? This looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.