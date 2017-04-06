Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just introduced their 11-month-old daughter to the Easter bunny and — good news! — it was a meltdown-free meeting.
Little Luna is all smiles in the adorable photos her grandmother, Vilailuck Teigen, shared on Instagram Wednesday night.
Of course, that's a good thing — and a very different thing than what Luna experienced back in December.
Fans of the family might remember that her last encounter with a costumed holiday character didn't go so well.
Sure, things seemed all right when she first came face-to-bearded-face with Santa.
But once she took a seat on his lap, Luna's grumpy grimace made it perfectly clear she'd had enough of Old Saint Nick.
As for the Easter bunny? This looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.