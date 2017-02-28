Chrissy Teigen keeps teasing John Legend about that awkward Oscars moment

share tweet pin email

John Legend nearly won an Oscar this week — after all, he took the stage when "La La Land" was incorrectly named Best Picture winner — but as his wife Chrissy Teigen continues to remind him, almost doesn't count.

After the awkward moment that will forever be part of Oscars history, our favorite model is hilariously poking fun at the singer, who lent his vocal talent to the musical hit starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Teigen has been posting snippets to social media, where she reminds her hubby — and strangers — that this year the Academy just wasn't on his side.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel on Oscars Best Picture screw-up: 'Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus'

"Hey guys," she said in a video posted on Twitter. "Here joined by Oscar winner John Legend ... not this year."

"Not this year," Legend says in the background.

In another video, Teigen appears to shout to a bus of tourists in Los Angeles.

"It's John Legend!" she says. "He won an Oscar. Not this year, though."

Legend won an Oscar two years ago for his song "Glory," which appeared in the movie "Selma."

Luckily, Legend appears to be a good sport despite all his wife's teasing. Last week, she couldn't help point out how much her husband looks just like Arthur, the children's book character.

This year's award for Best Picture was mistakenly was given to "La La Land" before it was revealed that the correct winner of the award was "Moonlight."