Ready for No. 3! Bristol Palin shows off her huge baby bump

The countdown's on!

Bristol Palin and her husband, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dakota Meyer, are ready to welcome their second child, as evidenced by the huge baby bump Palin showed off in an Easter Sunday Instagram pic.

3 weeks left 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

In the photo's caption, Palin wrote, "3 weeks left," referring to her May due date.

It's the third child for the "Dancing With the Stars" alum, who married Meyer last June after a bumpy engagement.

The couple welcomed 1-year-old daughter Sailor Grace in December 2015. Palin also has a 7-year-old son, Tripp, with her ex, Levi Johnson.

Last month, Palin, 26 — the daughter of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin — let fans know the family's newest addition will be another little girl.

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

"Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered,” Palin wrote next to a photo that found her gazing up at Meyer, a Medal of Honor recipient.

The couple revealed they were expecting in a sweet-as-can-be announcement last December.

so excited!! 😍 link in bio 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:37am PST

Palin, Meyer and the kids posed for a jubilant family pic with little Tripp holding a "Baby Meyer Spring 2017" sign.

Around the same time, Palin revealed on her personal blog that everyone was "overjoyed."

Wrote Palin, "I always knew a third child someday would complete our family."