Bristol Palin reveals growing baby bump: 'Last trimester!'

The newest member of the Palin family is almost here!

Bristol Palin shared a snapshot on Instagram of her growing belly. "Last trimester!" she wrote.

The baby will be Palin's third child. She has a 7-year-old son named Tripp with ex Levi Johnston, and a 1-year-old daughter named Sailor Grace with husband Dakota Meyer, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

The pair shared a sweet announcement that they were expecting last December.

After calling off their engagement in 2015, Palin and Meyer married last summer, but the reality TV star has been honest that the relationship has taken hard work.

"We have seen some of the highest highs and lowest lows," Palin, 26, wrote on Instagram on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo of the couple. "But I am so thankful where God has brought us, you are the greatest husband, father, and best friend that I could've ever dreamt of. Thank you for all you do and sacrifice for our family. You are my world!!!"

Palin, 26, is the daughter of Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and onetime vice presidential nominee.