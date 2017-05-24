share tweet pin email

Ariana Grande has suspended several upcoming tour dates following the suicide attack at her concert in Manchester, England, Monday night that claimed the lives of 22 people.

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost,” reads the statement from the singer’s camp, released Wednesday. “The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland."

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence,” the statement continues. “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.”

Grande had been set to perform in the U.K., Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland through June 5. Her European tour is scheduled to conclude in Italy on June 17.

After the suicide bombing at her Manchester Arena concert on Monday night, the 23-year-old pop star tweeted, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, released his own statement via social media: “Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

“We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act,” he added. “We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

