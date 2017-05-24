As the world learned more about the victims of the Manchester concert attack, one name began to sound familiar. It turns out that Martyn Hett, who was killed in the tragedy on Monday, was a dedicated son whose efforts to promote his mom's knitting business became a viral sensation last year.
The 29-year-old British writer and public relations manager was among the victims identified in the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. The attack killed 22 people and left at least 59 others hospitalized.
Friends initially reported Hett missing after they were separated from him inside the concert arena. His family confirmed Hett’s death on social media.
“They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken,” Dan Hett wrote on Twitter.
Martyn Hett first came to the attention of many TODAY viewers last year after he used Twitter to give a huge boost to his mother, who had failed to sell any of her handicraft merchandise at a charity art fair.
Hett tweeted that it broke his heart to see his mother so sad, prompting an avalanche of interest and sales on his mother's online business site. Soon, her items began selling out.
He later posted a picture of a text from his mom, who informed Hett that “you’ve made your mother very happy.” He noted it was "a beautiful end to this story.”
Hett’s boyfriend, Russell Hayward, also confirmed the death in both a tweet and to NBC News.
"We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive," Hayward wrote on Twitter. "He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention."
Other friends also expressed their heartbreak online, mourning the loss of Hett’s ever-present joy and humor.
“Martyn Hett made people he didn't even know smile every single day. Devastated at the news, and heartbroken for his friends and family,” wrote one friend.
Hett death comes after he had just booked tickets for a much-anticipated vacation to the United States, several media outlets reported.
