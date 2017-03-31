April Fools'! Matt and Savannah surprise TODAY fans with epic photobomb

share tweet pin email

A group of TODAY superfans thought they were just getting their picture taken at the Shop at NBC Studios in New York City on Thursday when a pair of familiar faces decided to start April Fools' Day early.

Surprise! Sliding into the background for an epic photobomb at a replica of the TODAY set were none other than Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.

Unsuspecting fans sitting behind a mock-up of the iconic desk inside Studio 1A waved at the camera and smiled, unaware that the TODAY anchors planned to crash their pictures.

Visitor after visitor laughed and yelped with delight as their favorite morning anchors came creeping out from behind the TODAY backdrop.

RELATED: These superfans cheered Matt on his first day 20 years ago — and today they returned!

"Wait a minute, that's my chair,'' Matt joked with one tiny young fan sitting in his seat.

Happy April Fools'!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link After 19 years, TODAY superfans return for Matt Lauer's 20th anniversary Play Video - 1:43 After 19 years, TODAY superfans return for Matt Lauer's 20th anniversary Play Video - 1:43

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.