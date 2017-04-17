Money

TODAY's Next Big Thing: Vote for your favorite invention!

TODAY

Someone's dream is about to come true — but they need your help!

We embarked on country-wide search with QVC to find the latest and greatest product to hit the market for TODAY’s “Next Big Thing.”

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

TODAY's Next Big Thing returns: Get a sneak preview

Play Video - 4:56

TODAY's Next Big Thing returns: Get a sneak preview

Play Video - 4:56

Finalists will be selected to come pitch their product live on TODAY this week to a panel of judges, then viewers will get to vote for their favorite. The three products with the highest votes in their categories will return to TODAY, where the panel of judges will select a winner. The winning inventor will get to sell his or her product on QVC's show "Saturday Morning Q" on April 22.

Tune in this week to TODAY for the product pitches, then come right back here to vote for your favorite inventions!

More: Money Money On the show

TOP