'My hero is her': Watch these kids describe their real-life superheroes

Not all heroes wear capes.

The people who tuck their kids into bed every night and teach them how to read and write are often unsung heroes... to everyone but kids.

In this episode of "Kidvice", we asked our resident child experts who their heroes are and why. Sure, Captain Marvel made the list. But so did mom and dad, and all sorts of people who have more responsibility and power than Spider-Man or Batman.

Every single one of the kids we spoke to had a different hero, but they all had certain characteristics in common: they inspired them, comforted them or gave them hope.

Here are some of these kid's real-life superheroes:

Sienna, 9

"My hero is her." (Gesturing to her sister.)

Eli, 7

"Max is my hero because he always wants to play with me."

Sadie, 7

"My hero is my mom and dad because they're always helping me when I need help."

Olivia, 5

"I have a very special teacher. Her name is Ms. Rachel. And when I grow up, I want to be like Ms. Rachel too. And that's why I want to be a teacher when I grow up."

Shyla, 8

"My hero is Ariana Grande because I look up to her and she was on a lotta shows and I wanna be just like her."