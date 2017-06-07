Couple renovating kitchen finds mysterious 54-year-old wedding album

share tweet pin email

A seemingly straightforward home renovation project turned into a big surprise for one Arizona couple, who found a 1963 wedding album as they were tearing down the ceiling of a kitchen.

The discovery happened just last week when Megan and Bobby Kapsidis of Sierra Vista, Arizona, flew to Holiday, Florida, to do work on Bobby’s mother's home, which they had bought in 2009.

When Bobby began knocking down a part of the kitchen ceiling, a brownish-red purse made out of alligator skin fell down. “It hit him right in the face,” recounted Megan Kapsidis to TODAY. That’s when they decided to see what else could be hiding.

Courtesy of Megan Kapsidis Bobby Kapsidis of Sierra Vista, Ariz., doing renovations on his mother's home in Holiday, Florida. He found a purse made out of alligator in the ceiling.

An approximately 50-page wedding album commemorating Marguerite and Joseph Garguilo was also found. It included a wedding invitation, which said the couple got married in Brooklyn, New York, in 1963.

“I thought this was just incredible,” said Bobby Kapsidis, a 34-year-old aircraft mechanic. “I’m hoping their property gets returned to them,” he added.

Courtesy of Megan Kapsidis A photo from the wedding album Megan and Bobby Kapsidis found in their kitchen ceiling.

Megan Kapsidis, 31, decided to post photos from the album to Facebook — which have since gone viral — in the hope that she might find the owners or their family members.

“I would love to return it to the family," she said. "I’d like to sit down and give them back their memories." So far, Kapsidis said she’s been inundated with thousands of messages from people who said they may know the family — everywhere from Michigan and Oklahoma to New York and California.

Courtesy of Megan Kapsidis An invitation in the wedding album discovered by Megan and Bobby Kapsidis

Megan Kapisidis said she didn’t know the previous owners of the home, and that perhaps the ceiling was part of a crawl space and used as storage at one point. “It seems like a weird item to put in an attic,” she said. “The items weren’t laying on top of insulation. They were buried.”