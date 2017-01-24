share tweet pin email

At age 27, NaTasha Glaspy was on six different medications and weighed 376 pounds. The pills helped her manage her blood pressure, cholesterol and type 2 diabetes. She realized she could ditch many of her prescriptions if she lost weight

Almost two years later, she’s dropped 160 pounds and no longer needs those drugs.

“The remedy for all my health problems was weight management,” Glaspy, now 29, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina told TODAY. “I knew I needed to take control over my life.”

RELATED: After weight gain and heartbreak, mom transforms self by losing 105

Glaspy had gained 70 pounds her freshman year of college and kept gaining until she carried 376 pounds on her 6’1” body. She also has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is a hormonal disorder that causes insulin resistance in many and can make weight loss even more challenging.

To regain control of her life, she started slowly by taking a class twice a week at her local YMCA, designed to help overweight people become more active.

The first day the trainer told Glaspy she needed to walk briskly for 20 minutes and she balked. There was no way she could do it.

“It was overwhelming, but I kept going,” she said. “I told myself I would keep going along with this journey if after this program I lost 20 pounds.”

NaTasha Glaspy NaTasha Glaspy no longer needs medication for diabetes, blood pressure or cholesterol.

RELATED: 8 healthy steps that helped this bride lose 110 pounds before her wedding

At the end of the 10-week program, she had lost 23 pounds.

“I was excited and I was happy. I felt like, ‘Okay, I can do this,’” she said.

She started going to other classes, including Zumba, kickboxing and weight-lifting boot camps, four times a week. And, she changed her diet, cutting white carbs, sodas and juices and started eating more lean protein.

“It took me about three months to get this whole diet thing together,” she said. “The hard part is just figuring it out and having the willpower.”

NaTasha Glaspy When NaTasha Glaspy has a week where she only sees small changes she reminds herself that even tiny victories help her achieve her goals.

RELATED: Mom gets real about weight loss: Here's how she shed 90 pounds in a year

Since March 2015, Glaspy has lost 160 pounds. But more importantly she’s transformed her health.

“It’s very surreal because I had been taking high blood pressure medication since I was 16,” she said. “I am not a prisoner to all these medications anymore. My body can do what it is supposed to do.”

She hopes her success inspires others.

“It is totally doable and anything is possible when you believe in yourself,” she said.

Glaspy shared some tips to help others hoping to lose weight.

1. Celebrate the little milestones.

When the number on the scale only drops by one pound, it feels frustrating. But to Glaspy that little loss still helps.

“Small progress is still progress," she said.

2. Remind yourself of where you’ve come from.

When the plateaus feel frustrating, Glaspy looks at pictures from before her weight loss. Sometimes she even wears her old jeans. She now fits in one leg of her size 28 pants. This reminds her how much she has accomplished.

NaTasha Glaspy When Natasha Glaspy feels frustrated with plateaus, she tries on a pair of her old jeans to see how far she's come in her weight loss.

RELATED: Woman drops 350 pounds and encourages others to 'never give up'

3. Just move!

Glaspy’s weight loss started with a brisk 20-minute walk. Now she works out four times a week for at least an hour. When she started, she never imagined she would enjoy exercise.

“You have to get up and you have to start moving. Don’t be like I was and sit and think about it,” she said. “Everyone starts somewhere.”

4. Figure out what motivates you.

Not needing medication inspired Glaspy. But everyone finds something different that encourages them.

“You have to figure out why you are doing this, for your health, confidence, kids. You have to stick with why you are doing it,” she said.

NaTasha Glaspy NaTasha Glaspy transformed her healthy by losing 160 pounds. She no longer relies on medication for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

RELATED: Woman's 'real' post-weight-loss bikini pic goes viral

5. Eat what makes sense for you.

Because PCOS causes insulin resistance, a low-carb, high-protein diet works best for Glaspy. But she believes others need to pick a diet that works for them.

And, she urges people to be realistic. Every Friday she goes out to eat with her family and enjoys herself. She just researches the menu before to make smart choices.

For more inspirational stories, check out our My Weight-Loss Journey page!