Chatting like old friends, Lady Gaga and Prince William joined forces to raise awareness about mental illness and erase the stigma around the topic.

The entertainer reached out to Britain’s future king in a FaceTime call from her Los Angeles home. Prince William, sitting in his study at Kensington Palace, praised the pop star for opening up about her struggles with mental illness.

“It’s the same as physical health — everybody has mental health, and we shouldn’t feel ashamed of it,” he said. “Just having a conversation with a friend or family member can really make such a difference.”

Their conversation comes just a day after Prince Harry revealed he sought counseling to help deal with the emotional turmoil he experienced following his mother’s death.

Harry said his older brother played a crucial role in him seeking help.

“He was a huge support to me and kept saying 'You know this is not right, this is not normal, you need to talk about this stuff, it's okay,''' Harry told London's Daily Telegraph in an interview.

The Royal Family Prince William and Lady Gaga connected via FaceTime about encouraging everyone to speak more openly about mental health.

The two princes, along with William’s wife, Duchess Kate, have actively spearheaded the “Heads Together” campaign to promote awareness about mental health illness while also trying to eliminate the embarrassment many people feel when talking about the issue.

“There's a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something's wrong with you,” Lady Gaga told William during her video call, which was posted on the royal family’s Facebook page.

“Even though it was hard, it was the best thing that could come out of my mental illness — was to share it with other people,” she said.

The prince agreed that more people should be encouraged to seek help and not suffer in silence.

"It's really important to have this conversation," he said. "You won't be judged. It's so important to break open that fear and that taboo which is only going to lead to more problems down the line."

In a separate interview, William also said he hopes his two children grow up feeling free to express themselves.

"There may be a time and a place for the 'stiff upper lip,' but not at the expense of your health," the prince told CALMzine, which is published by one of Heads Together's partners, The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

“Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings,” he said.

