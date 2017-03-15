Ben Affleck: 'I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction'

share tweet pin email

Ben Affleck revealed that he has completed treatment for alcohol addiction in a moving post on Facebook Tuesday.

The 44-year-old actor called it "something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," and went on to explain that his loved ones inspired him to seek recovery.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," Affleck wrote. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Affleck also credited Jennifer Garner for her support throughout this difficult time.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," he wrote.

NBC NewsWire / NBC/NBC NewsWire

Affleck and Garner, 44, announced they were separating after 10 years of marriage in 2015, telling TODAY in a statement, "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children."

RELATED: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner announce 'difficult decision' to divorce after 10-year marriage

Last year, Garner told TODAY's Natalie Morales that the couple was "doing really well," and focusing on putting the needs of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, first. And in December, Affleck called Garner the "world’s greatest mom.”

The actor previously entered rehab for alcohol treatment in 2001.

Affleck concluded the post, saying, "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

We're glad to hear that Affleck is getting help and wish the family all the best.