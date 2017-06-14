Sunny Anderson's zesty pesto potato salad is so easy to make

share tweet pin email

Al Roker is taking a road trip to surprise home cooks with Father's Day barbecues in their very own backyards.

In the second part of our series, Al and celebrity chef Sunny Anderson are surprising Chris Nuyen in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Chris is an active duty solider, husband and father of four.

Courtesy of the Nuyen family Chris Nuyen and his family

He loves cooking steaks on the grill. It was the first meal he made for his wife Lisa — who nominated him for this special surprise — when they started dating.

Lisa Nuyen Chris grilling with his son Ian

Al, Sunny and Chris cook up a quick and easy barbecue side dish. They make potato salad with crunchy pine nuts, creamy Greek yogurt and fresh basil.

