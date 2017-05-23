A grilled cheese is one of life's simplest pleasures — bread and cheese, cooked until gooey on the inside and crispy on the outside. Boom. Done.
But if you give it just the slightest bit of TLC — and use one extra surprising ingredient — it can be a decadent delicacy, according to domestic goddess Martha Stewart.
In a recent Facebook live video, Martha made the classic comfort food pairing: grilled cheese sandwiches and creamy tomato soup.
Martha shows a member of her team, Kevin Sharkey, who has incredulously never made a grilled cheese sandwich in his life — even though he eats them "two or three times a week" — how to make the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich. Kevin selects his ingredients — Gouda cheese, bacon, tomatoes and pickles on white bread — and Martha heats up a cast-iron pan on low heat.
Now, for the bread: "These are lovely bakery breads, which we slice," says Stewart, who prefers fresh bakery or homemade loafs. "I really never open a package of bread in my house." Be it whole wheat, brioche or country white, Martha can confirm that they’re "all good for a grilled cheese sandwich.”
Between the bread, Martha stacks tomatoes (sans skin), three slices of Gouda cheese, sweet-hot pickles, Dijon mustard and bacon.
And here's the big twist: She puts mayo — not butter — on the outside of the bread before she sends it searing in the pan.
Why? "Supposedly fewer calories and very tasty and the bread doesn't burn," she says. Martha does, however, add some butter on the inside of the sandwich later on. What a legend.
You can find Martha's official recipe here.
Of course, in the comments section of her video, a big mayo vs. butter argument took place, so we turned to our TODAY's Take anchors, Al, Tamron and Dylan, to make the call.
"I like butter. I'm traditional though," says Dylan, while Tamron decided she liked the one with mayo better.
Al liked 'em both. He says that he usually uses a little bit of mayo and butter — and always bacon.
Left with no final verdict, we're going to try Martha's mayo smear-and-sear technique for ourselves — and hopefully our lives will be changed forever.
This post was originally published Dec. 26, 2016.