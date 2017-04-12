share tweet email

Chef Enzo Febbraro from Allegro restaurant in Las Vegas' Wynn Hotel makes Italian-inspired recipes for Easter. He gives lamb chops the Parm treatment by coating them with breadcrumbs, tomato sauce and mozzarella, and bundles fresh asparagus with savory prosciutto.

Go beyond chicken and give lamb chops the Parm treatment with this unique, family-friendly recipe.

This easy recipe rolls all the best flavors — fresh herbs, eggs and asparagus — into one satisfying bite.

