Food

Have an Italian Easter with lamb chop Parmesan and prosciutto-wrapped asparagus

TODAY

Chef Enzo Febbraro from Allegro restaurant in Las Vegas' Wynn Hotel makes Italian-inspired recipes for Easter. He gives lamb chops the Parm treatment by coating them with breadcrumbs, tomato sauce and mozzarella, and bundles fresh asparagus with savory prosciutto.

Lamb Chop Parmesan
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Go beyond chicken and give lamb chops the Parm treatment with this unique, family-friendly recipe.

Asparagus with Prosciutto and Brown Butter
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

This easy recipe rolls all the best flavors — fresh herbs, eggs and asparagus — into one satisfying bite.

If you like those Easter recipes, you should also try these:

Tom Colicchio's Roasted Porchetta with Sausage and Apples
Get the recipe
Basic Deviled Eggs
Get the recipe

More: Food Food On the show

TOP