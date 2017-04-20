Food

Make gnudi two ways: With peas and asparagus or sausage ragu

Italian cuisine authority Scott Conant shows us how to make his ethereally light and pillowy ricotta gnudi. He also shares his favorite sauces to pair with them: butter-glazed spring vegetables and sausage and porcini ragu.

Ricotta Gnudi with Peas, Asparagus and Parmesan
4
I love the versatility of gnudi; they're light and pillowy but hearty enough to handle a rich, buttery glaze. And the ricotta flavor brings out the freshness of the vegetables.

Ricotta Gnudi with Sausage and Porcini Ragu
4
Gnudi shows its versatility again, as it's sturdy enough to stand up to something like a hearty ragu. Plus the ricotta flavor beautifully complements savory mushrooms and sweet sausage.

