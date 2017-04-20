share tweet email

Italian cuisine authority Scott Conant shows us how to make his ethereally light and pillowy ricotta gnudi. He also shares his favorite sauces to pair with them: butter-glazed spring vegetables and sausage and porcini ragu.

I love the versatility of gnudi; they're light and pillowy but hearty enough to handle a rich, buttery glaze. And the ricotta flavor brings out the freshness of the vegetables.

Gnudi shows its versatility again, as it's sturdy enough to stand up to something like a hearty ragu. Plus the ricotta flavor beautifully complements savory mushrooms and sweet sausage.

