James Laird, chef and owner of Restaurant Serenade in New Jersey, shares his fresh and easy spring recipes. He shows us how to make a quick and bright asparagus and orange salad, marinated roast chicken with crisp broccoli and a sweet mixed berry cobbler.

This isn't your basic, boring roast chicken. The beer-based marinade makes this chicken extra juicy and flavorful, and the roasted garlic rub really ups the ante.

The sweetness of oranges balances beautifully with the earthy flavor of asparagus in this simple and delicious salad. It's perfect for picnics, a light lunch or a fresh appetizer for a spring dinner.

This easy cobbler makes the most of spring and summer berries. Use a mix of your usual favorites, get creative with some wild berries, or just use whatever is available and in season.

