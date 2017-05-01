Food

Keep dinner fresh and easy with roast chicken, asparagus salad and berry cobbler

James Laird, chef and owner of Restaurant Serenade in New Jersey, shares his fresh and easy spring recipes. He shows us how to make a quick and bright asparagus and orange salad, marinated roast chicken with crisp broccoli and a sweet mixed berry cobbler.

Roasted Chicken with Crispy Broccoli
Servings:
4
This isn't your basic, boring roast chicken. The beer-based marinade makes this chicken extra juicy and flavorful, and the roasted garlic rub really ups the ante.

Asparagus Salad with Orange Vinaigrette
Servings:
4
The sweetness of oranges balances beautifully with the earthy flavor of asparagus in this simple and delicious salad. It's perfect for picnics, a light lunch or a fresh appetizer for a spring dinner.

Mixed Berry Cobbler
Servings:
8
This easy cobbler makes the most of spring and summer berries. Use a mix of your usual favorites, get creative with some wild berries, or just use whatever is available and in season.

If you like those seasonal spring recipes, you should also try these:

Ricotta Gnudi with Peas, Asparagus and Parmesan
Spring Pasta Salad with Shrimp
