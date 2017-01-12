Kathie Lee & Hoda

Dairy-free pasta recipes that are healthy, creamy and comforting

Did you know you can make a creamy, rich tasting and healthy pasta dish without a speck of dairy? Chef Craig Strong of Studio restaurant at the Montage in Laguna Beach, CA, shares his secret: He uses cashews to give that creamy mouthfeel and flavor to a simple sauce that he uses to make both pasta Alfredo with shrimp and pasta carbonara with bacon.

Dairy-free comfort food: Try these alfredo and carbonara recipes

Dairy-free comfort food: Try these alfredo and carbonara recipes

When making the sauce, be sure to use raw, un-toasted cashews to mimic the flavor and texture of cream. The end result is a super satisfying dinner, whether you're avoiding dairy altogether, just trying to cut down on it — or even if you just want some new dinner ideas.

Healthy Dairy-Free Shrimp and Pasta Alfredo
Servings:
6-8
Dairy-Free Pasta Carbonara with Bacon
Servings:
6-8
