share tweet email

Matt Abdoo, chef and owner of Pig Beach and Pig Bleecker barbecue restaurants in New York City, is sharing a few of his favorite recipes to cook for Father's Day. He shows us how to make juicy grilled chicken coated in a flavorful rub and bathed in savory barbecue sauce, as well as a creamy, spicy Mexican-inspired corn on the cob covered with cotija cheese and lime.

I love this barbecued chicken recipe because it just screams summer and reminds me of my youth! It's also a huge crowd pleaser.

Grilled Mexican corn is an exciting way to kick up the all-time favorite summer side! It adds so much flavor, you may never be satisfied with just butter ever again.

If you like those grilling recipes, you should also try these: