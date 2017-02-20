share tweet pin email

Katie Quinn, avocado lover and cookbook author of Short Stacks Vol 25: Avocados, shares her Asian-inspired avocado toast smash, zucchini noodles with avocado pesto and avocado fries with spicy mayo.

RELATED: How to keep avocado fresh and green

RELATED: Get beyond guacamole with these avocado tips and recipes

RELATED: Why you should grill your avocado right now — and how to do it!