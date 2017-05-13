share tweet pin email

Move over, Unicorn Frappuccino! Korean barista Kangbin Lee is taking creative coffee design to the next level.

Lee, who uses colorful coffee creamer to create intricate and detailed portraits of everything from Disney cartoon characters to famous Van Gogh paintings, calls his art form ‘Creamart.’

His creations have already helped him amass a huge following on Instagram — over 88,000 followers and climbing!

In the caption of an Instagram photo posted this week, Lee explains that he never had any formal training for drawing. He also states that, while his Creamart may look good, it has to taste good too.

“Creamart is cold coffee,” Lee, who owns Café C.through in Seoul, wrote. “Even though time goes by, the taste does not change. This is very very extremely important … because I am a barista.”

Lee’s coffee cup creations have become so in-demand that he has had to stop taking reservations for now. In another post, he states that he is only able to complete three cups of ‘Creamart’ a day. He is, however, willing to share his knowledge by posting “How to” videos on his Instagram to teach aspiring artists how to create some of his easier works of latte art.

“I want to find amazing … and delicate [flavor] so [I] developed 'Creamart'," Lee wrote on Instagram. “And now, many people like my Creamart. I hope [other] people know my art.”

