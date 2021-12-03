Personalized gift ideas to help you win the holidays
05:08
Share this -
copied
Designer and lifestyle expert Farah Merhi joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about personalized gifts for everyone on your shopping list. She discusses custom holiday cards, tailor-made wine buddies, specially made shortbread cookies, customizable soap and lotion dispensers, one-of-a-kind men’s leather accessories and vegan leather bags.Dec. 3, 2021
Personalized gift ideas to help you win the holidays
05:08
Holiday steals and deals: Body scrub, natural makeup, bar set
04:53
Stylish gifts we love: pajamas, slippers, and more
03:23
Gifts we love: personalized wine glasses, kitchen gadgets, and more
04:25
Holiday Steals & Deals for kids: block sets, books, and more