Christmas lights at California's Decanso Gardens bring holiday cheer
03:23
Holiday light displays are back after having to take last year off, and one of the most spectacular is at Decanso Gardens near Los Angeles. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff took a tour with two of his children for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Dec. 6, 2021
