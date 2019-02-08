Politics

Acting AG Whitaker set to testify before House panel

02:31

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says he will testify Friday on Capitol Hill before a House committee. House Democrats backed down threatening to subpoena Whitaker if he didn’t answer their questions. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports.Feb. 8, 2019

