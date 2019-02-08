Acting AG Whitaker set to testify before House panel

Acting AG Whitaker set to testify before House panel02:31
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says he will testify Friday on Capitol Hill before a House committee. House Democrats backed down threatening to subpoena Whitaker if he didn’t answer their questions. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports.
Inside the National Enquirer’s connection to Trump03:40
Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion restrictions00:31
John Dingell, longest-serving Congress member, dies at 9201:50
Acting AG Whitaker set to testify before House panel02:31
Jeff Bezos’ Enquirer blackmail post is ‘bold move,’ analyst says03:52
Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer owner of blackmail03:27