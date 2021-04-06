'Outer Banks' season 2 just wrapped filming — here's what we know so far

Since the first season premiered on Netflix last spring, "Outer Banks" fans have been craving a second season of the juicy teen drama, and it looks like their prayers have been answered. The series will be returning to the streaming giant, and we have everything you need to know as we count the days until it premieres.

The cast just wrapped up filming

The "Outer Banks" crew recently returned to set with extra safety precautions for the pandemic. And according to several of the stars, they just wrapped up filming. Over the weekend, actor Madelyn Cline (who plays Sarah Cameron) shared a photo from the set and the following caption: "Happy OBX2 wrap. All my love ❤️ I’m not crying."

Her co-star Jonathan Daviss (Pope) also shared a photo with a gorgeous sunset in Barbados, where the show shot a large portion of the season.

"Goodbye Barbados 🇧🇧,that’s a wrap on @obx season 2!!!I’ve absolutely fallen in love with this beautiful country. Can’t wait for you guys to see the amazing work our entire cast and crew did this season," he wrote.

A lot of your favorite characters are returning

Netflix viewers enjoyed loads of drama in the first season of "Outer Banks," and a lot of beloved characters are returning for the second. According to Elle, the following stars all signed up for the sophomore season: Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Chase Stokes (John B), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Deion Smith (Kelce), Drew Starkey (Rafe) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron).

Filming during the pandemic took a lot of planning

Filming during the pandemic takes a lot of planning and a focus on safety, and the "Outer Banks" cast seems to be impressed with what their crew did making everyone feel secure on set. Actor Chase Stokes sent a sweet shout-out to the show's crew on Instagram, calling their second season a "labor of love."

"You have fought through adversity with a sense of humor. Sacrificed your time during a global pandemic to bring to life another incredibly compelling story. This isn’t an easy show to do, and for those that are there before we get to work, and those who stay when we leave. My heart is filled with gratitude for you. This is more than just a tv show. This has become a big ole’ family," he wrote.

Expect more romance in season two

Fans loved watching Stokes and Cline's characters, John B. and Sarah, relationship. Fans squealed with delight when the actors revealed that they're also dating in real life. Cline said viewers can expect more romance in the second season when she recently spoke with Elle.

"I can't wait to see where the story goes when John B and Sarah get to the Bahamas. My wish is that we continue to see Sarah come into her own and grow into this badass," she said in an interview with the website. "I want her to match John B's crazy — like a Bonnie and Clyde-type dynamic between them. That sounds like a lot of fun to play as an actor. As far as Sarah goes, I want to see her grow into her own person, and not be under the influence or control of her dad."

Since filming just wrapped up, odds are we'll have to wait a while before the second season of "Outer Banks" premieres. But the good news is, it's on its way and there's plenty of time to binge-watch the first season if you haven't already!

