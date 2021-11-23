British TikToker who documented her cancer battle dies at age 37

British TikToker Stacey Pentland, who rose to fame on the platform documenting her cancer battle with lymphoma, has died. The mother of four was 37.

“It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that our beautiful Stacey passed away at 20 to 2,” a post to Pentland’s TikTok last week reads. “Can I ask you to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Pentland, of Newcastle, England, began chronicling her illness after joining TikTok in April 2020, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Videos on her account, which has more than 200,000 followers, show her discussing her treatments, showing off her family, talking about her children and husband and more as her illness progressed.

In her final video, posted on Nov. 15, Pentland talks about how she made breakfast and then “crawled up the stairs,” and recalls being woken up to take her medication. That final TikTok has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

On the video announcing her death, commenters mourned for Pentland and her family.

“Aww those little videos each day [will] be sadly missed. No more pain, anxiety & suffering for the beautiful woman I never met but felt like I knew,” one person wrote.

Others shared a similar sentiment, that although they didn’t know her personally, they felt connected to the TikToker.

“I didn’t even know this woman and I am going to miss her,” another commenter wrote.