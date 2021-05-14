It's always been a bit confusing to figure out when Generation X ends and the millennial generation begins — and now a new cohort has emerged between the two groups that has folks in their mid-to-late 30s feeling, well, old.

If you were born in the early 1980s, congratulations! You are now considered a geriatric millennial.

Don't believe me? Author Erica Dhawan, an expert on digital teamwork, published a recent Medium article explaining why "geriatric millennials," which she defines as those born between 1980 and 1985, are so adept at knowing how to work across generational divides.

Dhawan explains why this "special micro-generation" are perfectly situated to lead hybrid workforces of the future.

"Geriatric millennials" (born between 1980 and 1985) are best positioned to lead teams that will thrive in the hybrid workplace," writes @ericadhawan. https://t.co/e0jSyj6eJY — Medium (@Medium) May 14, 2021

For starters, they're "comfortable with both analog and digital forms of communication," Dhawan argues. They were the first generation to grow up with PCs in their homes. But they've also experienced enough years away from screens to know how to communicate face-to-face.

Their "hands-on experience with pre-digital communication" means they can "read the subtext of an SMS just as well as they can pick up on a client’s hesitation in their facial expressions during an in-person meeting," writes Dhawan.