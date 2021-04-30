Could you spend 1,000 hours outside this year? How to take the challenge

It started as a lark. In the fall of 2011, Ginny Yurich had three kids under the age of 3 and spent most days struggling to keep them occupied. A friend suggested Yurich join her in trying a concept popularized in the 1800s by British educator Charlotte Mason: Children should be outside four to six hours during "tolerable" weather days. They agreed to meet in a park with some blankets and food for the kids and see how it went. Yurich was skeptical.

"I thought it was the most absurd thing ever ... I'm like, 'Oh goodness, what are these kids going to do? ... This is going to go so awful,'" Yurich remembered thinking at the time. "So we went to this park ... and we spread out our blankets and the kids just played. I don't know why I was so dumbfounded, but I was just in awe."

They lasted until 1 p.m. The kids fell asleep on the way home and Yurich felt happy and refreshed — the first time she had felt that way in awhile.

"It was so significant for me because it was the first day that I ever had that was good, as a mom ... I felt like I was constantly falling short," Yurich said.

Ginny Yurich, founder of the 1,000 Hours Outside challenge, loves spending time outside with her husband and their five kids. Courtesy Ginny Yurich

After that day, Yurich, now 40 and a mom of five, decided to cancel all of the programs her kids were involved in and instead gear their life around the weather in their hometown of Pinckney, Michigan. She and a friend started a small nature group that met two to three times a week to spend a bulk of the day outdoors. Yurich quickly noticed changes in her young kids.

"They're happier, they're sleeping better, they're not getting sick ... We're all thriving," she realized at the time.

Yurich started researching how beneficial outdoor time is for overall health and became more and more invested in their new approach. She started tracking the time their family spent outside and quickly realized it was adding up to over 1,000 hours a year. And thus an idea formed: the 1,000 Hours Outside challenge.

People who participate in the 1,000 Hours Outside challenge can track their time spent outdoors by coloring in sections of this time wheel. Courtesy Ginny Yurich

Yurich started a blog by the same name in 2013 about her family and their experiences, encouraging other families to join in. To date, Yurich has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently features photos of families participating in the challenge. Her website now includes a free tracker, 1,000 Hours-branded merchandise and printables to help families track their time. Yurich has also self-published a book about activities to do outside.

"Over a million kids have joined in. It's all over the world. What a treat to be just a small part of people's lives," Yurich told TMRW.