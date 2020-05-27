Walmart is bringing the thrift store online with new partnership

Walmart is partnering with ThredUp, an online secondhand clothing retailer, to ramp up sales of used clothing, accessories and shoes, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Customers are now able to browse nearly 750,000 secondhand items being sold through ThredUp on Walmart's website. The initial inventory making its debut on Wednesday includes women's and children's clothing, accessories, shoes and bags.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"It’s an incredible online assortment. The resale prices are outstanding, and we are thrilled to offer our Walmart customers the opportunity to reuse garments," Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Walmart's U.S. eCommerce business said in a blog post.

Incandela said items are "carefully evaluated and selected by ThredUp for sale based on their overall quality and condition."

Items will only be offered for sale on Walmart's secondhand page if they are in "new" or "like" new condition. For accessories and bags, "gently used" is also acceptable.

"We are excited to join forces with Walmart to power a sustainable, secondhand shopping experience unlike any other," Jenn Volk, director of product management at ThredUp said in a statement. "From Calvin Klein and Nike to Coach and Michael Kors, this digital partnership enhances Walmart's fashion offering with fresh brands at amazing prices that their customers will love."

Walmart will extend its free shipping offer to its new ThredUp business, as long as orders meet the minimum $35 threshold.

The big box retailer is seeking to increase its online business during a time when the coronavirus has put a dent in the fashion industry. Some stores have been closed for months or have been limited to offering curbside pickup. Even large retailers aren't immune to the obstacles of the shutdown. J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and JC Penney have filed for bankruptcy protection. Nordstrom is also closing some stores.