Undercover officers arrest 2 women for running home salons during quarantine

Two women are facing charges after police said they were offering salon services from their home amid the coronavirus pandemic, KGNS, an NBC News affiliate, reports.

Undercover officers in Laredo, Texas, made contact with the women to set up appointments.

One woman, 31-year-old Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia, admitted to police she was running a nail salon insider her house, KGNS reports. The other, Brenda Stephany Mata, 20, allegedly agreed to perform eyelash service inside her home for an undercover cop.

The two arrests are not the first violations of the widespread stay-at-home orders across the United States.

In Malibu, California, a stand-up paddleboarder was arrested and cited for disobeying the stay-at-home order three weeks ago — a charge that could come with a hefty price tag. In Manhattan Beach, California, a surfer was cited and charged $1,000 for disobeying the order, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In New Jersey, there have been dozens of charges for people not following social distancing orders, NBC New York reports. Officials charged four people after attending a party inside of an AirBnb rental in Jersey City; three people gathering in a Passaic apartment not in line with social distancing practices; and eight people in Elizabeth ignored police orders to disperse after loitering, to name a few.

In recent days, there have been several protests across the United States calling on the government to end the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns. In New Jersey, one woman who helped organize protests there is now facing charges for violating the stay-at-home orders, NBC New York reports.