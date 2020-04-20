Social distancing might mean that most people aren't spending much time out of the house, but that doesn't mean you can't continue to practice your favorite beauty and skin care routines!

Kelli J. Bartlett, the artistic director of beauty brand GLAMSQUAD, shared a few simple routines anyone can do for their hair, nails, eyebrows and skin.

Keep hair healthy with a two-step routine

Bartlett has a two-step routine that helps hair stay healthy and strong. If you shampoo your hair often, try using the routine once a month; if you only shampoo every four or five days, Bartlett recommends doing the treatment biweekly.

Start by mixing five parts water with one part apple cider vinegar. Once the mixture is prepared, wet your hair thoroughly and apply the mixture to your scalp. Bartlett recommends using a spray bottle if possible, but if you don't have one available, section your hair and pour the mixture directly onto the scalp. Leave for five minutes, then rinse out with cool water.

According to Bartlett, apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties, anti-inflammatory effects, and restores the Ph balance to your scalp. This step can be especially helpful for anyone with dandruff or product buildup.

While the strands are still wet, massage 1/4 cup of mayonnaise into the hair, concentrating on the ends. Those with shorter hair can use the same amount of mayonnaise as they would normally use for shampoo. Wait 15 minutes, then rinse out thoroughly. According to Bartlett, the egg contained inside mayo can help promote hair growth.

Hide grays with simple makeup supplies

If coronavirus has kept you away from the salon, Bartlett has tips to keep your hair color looking flawless. To cover gray hairs, just turn to your makeup bag!

If you're looking to hide grays in your eyebrows, lightly brush a mascara wand through your brow hairs to temporarily tint them darker. Either a black or brown shade works!

When it comes to your hair, use a dark eyeshadow. Use a dense eyeshadow brush or powder puff, apply the eyeshadow along your part and hairline, using a stippling motion, to conceal grays. When you wash or wet your hair, the powder will easily wash out.

Pamper yourself with an at-home manicure

An at-home manicure performed weekly or bi-weekly will keep nails in optimum shape and maintain cuticle health.

Start by using a cotton ball soaked in nail polish remover to remove any leftover polish from the nail. To avoid any damage to your hands, apply the nail polish remover, wrapping the nail with aluminum foil, and then put your hand in a rubber glove to speed up the process. Wait ten minutes, remove the glove, and gently push back the peeling polish.

Once the polish is removed, clip and file nails - keeping them short helps them stay clean. File in one direction to reduce any breakage.

Soak the cuticles in a bowl of warm water, mixed with a teaspoon of olive oil, for five minutes. Once the cuticle has been softened, gently push it back along the nail. Do not trim. Moisturize the cuticle by mixing your favorite body lotion or hand cream with one or two drops of coconut oil to hydrate.

Once the cuticles are moisturized and pushed back, apply the nail color of your choice!

Keep eyebrows shaped and maintained

When it comes to caring for your own eyebrows, the most important thing to keep in mind is that you should be conservative - only tweeze the hairs that are really out of place.

"When in doubt, don't pull it out!" Bartlett said.

Start by taking a shower, since steam softens the hair follicle, then brush the brows to exfoliate and stimulate growth. Use anything you have on hand, like a spoolie, clean mascara wand, or even a sanitized toothbrush.

Next, begin tweezing, working in the direction of the hair growth to avoid damaging the follicle. Use a pair of clean tweezers. Brush the brows up and into place, then trim any extra-long hairs with a pair of scissors. When you're satisfied, brush and gel the brows into place for a groomed look.

Give yourself a DIY facial

Bartlett's simple, four-step routine means anyone can give themselves an at-home spa experience using products they already have at home.

For maximum results, do the routine once a week. If your schedule doesn't allow for it, try to do it at least once a month.

Step 1: Steam

Start by making a pot of boiling water to produce steam. If you have any on hand, add citrus peels - the fruits are rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help give skin a radiant appearance. Once the water reaches a rolling boil, turn the heat off, cover the pot, and wait one minute. Then, uncover, stand eight to ten inches away, and allow the steam to envelop your face for about ten minutes to open pores.

Step 2: Cleanse and exfoliate

Mix one teaspoon of baking soda with your favorite cleanser to create a gentle, exfoliating face scrub. The baking soda will activate with the cleanser, creating a "gentle, skin sloughing effect," according to Bartlett.

For a deeper clean, mix one tablespoon of honey with a quarter cup of brown sugar for an easy exfoliant. This mixture is also great for exfoliating the lips!

Step 3: Mask

Use potatoes to create a mask. Slice a raw potato into very thin slices, then place on the face for approximately 20 minutes.

While the ingredient may seem unusual, Bartlett said that potatoes are rich in Vitamin C, zinc, and magnesium, and can reduce redness and inflammation.

Step 4: Treat

Cryotherapy is an effective way to invigorate and tighten the skin — and it can be done at home! This simple process helps shrink pores and increase blood flow.

Fill a bowl with ice-cold water and splash onto the skin. If you'd rather have a more controlled freeze, hold an ice cube with a towel and rub it over the face to create an "ice roller" effect.