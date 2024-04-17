We don’t yet know who will medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but we do know exactly what Team USA athletes will be wearing on the winners' podium.

Nike has revealed the official medal ceremony looks they created for Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics, and we got the first look April 17 on TODAY.

Courtesy Nike

Team USA medal recipients will wear zipped jackets with mock collars “made with a stretch woven material and a Dri-FIT liner,” according to Nike.

The brand also notes that the “angled, perforated ventilation on the chest is a nod to the classic Nike Windrunner design.”

Athletes will also wear slim-fitting pants with tapered legs made from the same stretchy material as the jacket.

Nike

Nike notes that the pants “come with a stretch waist band, built in belt, and zippered pockets for secure storage.”

Athletes will also wear Nike Air Max Dn shoes, which feature air-filled tubes in the soles “to provide greater cushioning, while styled for comfort, utility and versatility,” according to Nike.

Team USA medalists will be dressed head-to-toe in Nike gear apart from the medals themselves. This year’s Olympic and Paralympic medals have a special connection to France, and are made from actual scraps of original iron from the Eiffel Tower.

Nike also created its first breakdancing shoe, the Nike Jam, in connection with the 2024 Olympics, in honor of breakdancing making its Olympic debut in Paris this year, according to Complex.

Breakdancing is the only completely new sport coming to the Games this year, although three sports that made their Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020 — surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing — will be returning in Paris.

Nike

Nike also recently revealed the official uniforms for Team USA track and field athletes.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 through August 11.