T.J. Maxx reopens website for online orders

After closing stores and pausing online ordering, TJX — the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, among others — announced its websites are back up and running.

TJMaxx.com, along with its sister e-commerce sites Marshalls.com and Sierra.com, are taking orders again after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. A TJX spokesperson confirmed to TODAY each site will limit the number of orders accepted per day for safety reasons.

“As various states and countries re-open businesses and we re-open our own stores and e-commerce websites, health and safety will remain a very important consideration,” TJX CEO and president Ernie Herrman said in a statement, adding the stores and distribution centers have new safety practices in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our stores, we have installed protective shields at cash registers, added social distancing markers in our queue lines, implemented new processes for handling merchandise returns, and instituted new cleaning regimens, including enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day,” Hermann said. Customers who shop in reopened stores will be asked to wear a face mask as well.

To see if your local store is reopening, click here.