Student stuck wearing Christmas tree costume all month after losing dare

A college student is paying the price in hilarious fashion for underestimating the Christmas spirit of her Twitter followers.

Kelsey Hall, 20, is now regretting a dare that has left her wearing a silly Christmas tree costume to her classes at the University of Alabama for the rest of the month.

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

Hall tweeted a photo of herself on Dec. 2 looking miserable in a costume sent by her mother, saying she'll wear it for the rest of the semester if she gets 1,000 retweets from her then-300 followers.

"I took this picture and thought it would just be funny to post, but I had no idea that I would actually have to wear this so that’s why I said I would wear it for the rest of the semester,'' Hall told People. "I definitely did not think I would get 1,000 retweets; I thought it was a very unrealistic number — the most retweets I have ever got before was maybe five."

“What’s your biggest regret in life?” Me: This https://t.co/qU4O0opsZ6 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

More than 17,000 retweets later, Hall realized the error of her ways.

Guys I️ really don’t want to do this — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

She has held up her end of the bargain, as her friends and fellow students have spotted her going to class in the costume, rain or shine.

Day 2: it’s raining and this costume is about to get all wet and gross pic.twitter.com/umqaOoPob2 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 5, 2017

Thank you to everyone who helped my friend reach her goal!! You have no idea how much this means to me!!!!!!!!! (: @katbielinski) pic.twitter.com/MObXGeenGA — Lucy Sweetall (@lucetheguce) December 4, 2017

"I went through with it because I know everyone is going through a tough time with finals coming up,” she told People. "Hopefully, I could bring some Christmas cheer to my classmates!"

