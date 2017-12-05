Student stuck wearing Christmas tree costume all month after losing dare

A college student is paying the price in hilarious fashion for underestimating the Christmas spirit of her Twitter followers.
Kelsey Hall, 20, is now regretting a dare that has left her wearing a silly Christmas tree costume to her classes at the University of Alabama for the rest of the month.
Hall tweeted a photo of herself on Dec. 2 looking miserable in a costume sent by her mother, saying she'll wear it for the rest of the semester if she gets 1,000 retweets from her then-300 followers.
"I took this picture and thought it would just be funny to post, but I had no idea that I would actually have to wear this so that’s why I said I would wear it for the rest of the semester,'' Hall told People. "I definitely did not think I would get 1,000 retweets; I thought it was a very unrealistic number — the most retweets I have ever got before was maybe five."
More than 17,000 retweets later, Hall realized the error of her ways.
She has held up her end of the bargain, as her friends and fellow students have spotted her going to class in the costume, rain or shine.
"I went through with it because I know everyone is going through a tough time with finals coming up,” she told People. "Hopefully, I could bring some Christmas cheer to my classmates!"
