Shakira stuns in purple bathing suit she designed herself

Looks like Shakira can add designing to her list of skills.

On Monday, the singer shared a photo of herself modeling a swimsuit and revealed that she helped design the sassy two-piece.

"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me. I always need to create my own for the summer!" she captioned the Instagram post.

In the photo, the 43-year-old can be seen posing on a beach in a purple bikini with beaded tassels on the bottom.

The "Chantaje" singer shared two additional photos on Twitter and gave fans a better view of the flirty design, which also features tassels on the top.

Shakira's friends and fans lent the photos their seal of approval and showered lots of love on the singer in their Instagram comments.

Makeup artist Laura Sanchez reacted with lots of smiling emoji with heart eyes and one simple word: "Perfectaaaaaaa." Another fan also left the following note: "U look good in anything."

Over on Twitter, many of Shakira's followers were pretty impressed with her design skills.

Hips still don’t lie 🥰🥰🥰 — BigGfromKC (@bigGdeKC) September 7, 2020

One fan even found the perfect way to compliment the singer while making a comedic reference to one of her most iconic songs: "Hips still don’t lie."

Heart attack! Baby, this is PERFECTION. — ¡Ratatá! (@WWSHAK) September 7, 2020

"Heart attack! Baby, this is PERFECTION," another tweeted.

It's been a fun-filled summer for Shakira and her family, who have recently been vacationing in the Maldives. In August, the singer posed for this stunning shot in a light and airy beach cover-up and called the island "one of the sweetest places on earth."

The Colombian native has spent plenty of time having fun in the water this season.

She's also taken her kids searching for crabs on the beach.

And, of course, Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué have gotten a lot of quality time together, too.

Looks like it's been a great summer!