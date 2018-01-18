Savannah Guthrie's polarizing platform shoes leave America divided

The public was given a choice, the votes have been tallied and now we know this is a nation divided.

But we're not talking politicians or their party platforms here.

This is all about Savannah Guthrie's platform shoes!

On Thursday, Savannah finished off her business-casual look with some funky footwear that left one fellow anchor raving and another ranting.

"Lines are being drawn," Hoda Kotb noted. "Women? Two thumbs-up. Men?"

"What are those?!" Al Roker shot back.

Well, Al, they're Oxford-style platform wedge shoes with a black leather upper, a white rubber sole and a generous layer of wood in-between.

Stella McCartney

Al's not alone. In fact, when we asked viewers to vote #HugeFan or #HardPass on social media, we found out the nays beat the yeas 56 to 44 percent.

There was one #HugeFan worth singling out, though — designer Stella McCartney.

Of course, it should be mentioned that McCartney makes the shoes in question, so she might be a little biased.

But these towering kicks are far from the only questionable fashion choices out there. On Friday morning, the TODAY gang considered a few other potential offenders, like jorts.

Also known as jean shorts, these got a hard pass from everyone on the panel, except when they're worn by the 5-and-under crowd.

But the double-denim look, affectionately known as the Canadian tuxedo, was split right down gender lines, with the women giving it a thumbs-up and men a thumbs-down.

Then they considered the case of the ultimate dad-fashion staple: cargo shorts.