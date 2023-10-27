Actor Maggie Smith turns heads in a new fashion campaign at age 88

Luxury fashion house Loewe released its latest collection with an icon among its campaign stars: 88-year-old Maggie Smith.

The Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner posed alongside the likes of actor Dakota Fanning, actor Mike Faist, musician TAEYONG and more to show off the brand's spring-summer 2024 pre-collection.

The actor is widely recognized for a number of roles, including professor Minerva McGonagall in the hit "Harry Potter" movie series, as well as her portrayal of Violet Crawley in "Downton Abbey."

Comments on the campaign's creative director Jonathan Anderson's Instagram were in full of support for the actor.

"Brilliant" commented former Bravo star Lisa Rinna. Actor Julianne Moore kept it simple with a "🔥".

Smith's participation adds to the list of moments women broke age barriers in the fashion industry. Earlier this year, entrepreneur and TV personality Martha Stewart posed for Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue at the age of 81. In 2015, Joan Didion posed in ads for Celine at the age of 80. Helen Mirren became the face of L'Oreal UK at the age of 69 back in 2014.

"the serve of the day is presented to you by dame maggie smith!!," wrote X user @vlovesemma. They followed it up with a second tweet. "i said ‘of the day’ but we all know she served her whole life."

"Maggie Smith for Loewe is a moment," wrote user @pantagen1990.

Some X users even threw in a Harry Potter reference.

"Not Maggie Smith as one of the models of Loewe‘s Spring Summer Pre-Collection Campaign !!!" wrote @sagarnil_sen. "Left No crumbs💅 Go Gryffindor 🦁".