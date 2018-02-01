Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini recently shared a video of her post-show beauty routine and bare face — and she's not apologizing for any perceived imperfections.

The 24-year-old Nashville sweetheart posted a time-lapse video of her "back-to-reality" routine, shedding the glitter and fake lashes that gild her for each performance.

Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage at the 2018 CMA Music festival on June 9. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Ballerini wrote that she wanted to give her fans a genuine look at her life, saying that she doesn't want to depend on social media as a gauge for her self worth.

She also wrote that, while she still loves glitter and all things girly, she wants to be open and real with her fans and followers.

The singer-songwriter referenced her 2017 album "Unapologetic," saying that she was "unapologetically" sharing the acne on her forehead without an Instagram filter.

Ballerini pointed out that social platforms can act as "highlight reels," like the photos from her recent marriage to Morgan Evans, and she wants her fans to see the fabulous, the flawed and everything else in between.

She also isn't shy about sharing her views when it comes to pitting female musicians against each other. Calling it an "instavent," Ballerini shared how even something as seemingly innocent as a social media poll can stoke tensions.

"It takes the dozens of talented, determined, hard working, kind women that want to continue the incredible marks on the genre the woman before us have made, and it makes us feel like there’s only one spot available," she wrote.

Keep sharing your true self, Kelsea. We'll be watching!