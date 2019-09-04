Goodbye, blond!

Katherine Heigl just switched up her hair in a major way, trading her signature blond color for a rich, brunette shade.

“If you haven’t caught my stories this will be a shock for you…” she wrote about her new look on Instagram.

The actress, 40, wore her dark hair straight and paired with retro pearls, sunglasses and a bold, red lip.

Heigl revealed that she made the drastic change for her upcoming role as Tully Hart in the Netflix drama series “Firefly Lane.”

She may have darkened her hair specifically for the role, but her brunette strands are also perfect for the cooler months ahead.

Heigl shared a sneak peek of her hair transformation in her Instagram stories, revealing that she sipped a glass of champagne and read a good book during the long coloring process.

“Well...it took three hours and three processes but...I’m a brunette!” she wrote in her stories.

Heigl may be better known as a blonde these days, but she has rocked darker shades in the past.

Back in 1995, she sported a curly, brown bob at the premiere of "Under Siege 2: Dark Territory.”

She was a brunette back in the day! WireImage

She later switched to long, lighter strands, seen here at the 2000 Golden Globes after-party.

She tends to rock lighter strands. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

She continued to rock blond hair as Izzie Stevens on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

She continued to sport blond hair, and bangs, on "Grey's Anatomy." Walt Disney Television via Getty

She switched briefly back to a deep, brown shade in 2010, the year she left the show.

Is this her darkest shade yet? Getty Images

But before long, she was back to her trademark blond hue. She looked stunning in a blond, curly bob on TODAY in 2017.

Her wavy, layered bob was fresh and fun. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But now that she’s switched back to brunette, maybe darker hair will become her new, signature look!