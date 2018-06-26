Jessica Chastain's sleek new bob is the perfect laid-back cut for summer

Get Stuff We Love
Jessica Chastain's new bob just may be the inspiration you need to take that leap of faith and go for a short haircut.
Sporting a fresh chop, Chastain sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb to discuss her new film, "Woman Walks Ahead," as well as the first year of her marriage and combating the pay disparity in Hollywood with friend and "The Help" co-star, Octavia Spencer.
The actress's longtime hairstylist, Renato Campora, who has also styled stars like Margot Robbie and Jessica Alba, dubbed the look a "chin-length layered bob" in a recent Instagram post.
While we often see Chastain flaunting her signature red hair in big barrel curls reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour, the star has actually had something of a hair evolution over the past few years. Back in 2016, Campora gave the star a "lob," or long bob, which she styled with both a middle and side part.
In 2017, the star married Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Italy and was spotted on and off the red carpet with medium-length locks. She rocked long, flowing waves in the 2018 film "Molly's Game," notably wearing a similarly smooth style during awards season and while hosting "Saturday Night Live" that same year.
The slightly asymmetrical bob she debuted this week seems versatile enough to wear in soft curls (as she did on TODAY) or with beachy waves (as seen in a recent Instagram post).
It's an of-the-moment summer look that we can definitely get behind!