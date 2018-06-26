Jessica Chastain's sleek new bob is the perfect laid-back cut for summer

The actress's longtime hairstylist, Renato Campora, who has also styled stars like Margot Robbie and Jessica Alba, dubbed the look a "chin-length layered bob" in a recent Instagram post.

While we often see Chastain flaunting her signature red hair in big barrel curls reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour, the star has actually had something of a hair evolution over the past few years. Back in 2016, Campora gave the star a "lob," or long bob, which she styled with both a middle and side part.

In 2017, the star married Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Italy and was spotted on and off the red carpet with medium-length locks. She rocked long, flowing waves in the 2018 film "Molly's Game," notably wearing a similarly smooth style during awards season and while hosting "Saturday Night Live" that same year.

The slightly asymmetrical bob she debuted this week seems versatile enough to wear in soft curls (as she did on TODAY) or with beachy waves (as seen in a recent Instagram post).

Jessica Chastain channeled old Hollywood glamour at the Golden Globes in 2018. VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

It's an of-the-moment summer look that we can definitely get behind!