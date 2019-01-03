Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Emily Skye loves her post-baby body, and she’s encouraging other moms to embrace their so-called “imperfections.”

The Instagram fitness star recently shared two side-by-side photos of her post-baby belly.

In one photo, her abs look completely smooth and toned, while in the other photo some wrinkles are visible.

“Saggy, wrinkly belly skin — sometimes you can see it and other times you can’t,” Skye wrote in the caption.

She continued to debunk rumors that she's altered some of her photos since giving birth to her first child, Mia, in December 2017.

"I just wanted to show that how I stand, whether I’m flexing & what light I’m in either highlights my excess belly skin or hides it! - And I don’t mind either way which is why I post both," she wrote, adding a smiley face.

Since becoming a mother, Skye has been open with her fans about her post-pregnancy fitness journey. She often shares honest photos of her postpartum belly.

“Is it weird that I’m actually proud of it? I’m proud of what it represents,” she wrote in her latest post. “I grew a human in this belly and the whole process into motherhood has made me SO much stronger and also so much more confident in myself and my body. I couldn’t care less whether the stretched skin stays or goes! It’s such an insignificant thing in my eyes.”

Many women thanked Skye in the comments for her honesty.

“So refreshing to see! I’m very self conscious about my belly skin and it’s been 10 years! Thank you for being real!” one commenter wrote.

“Thank you so much for this! I struggle 16 months (postpartum) still on body issues and belly wrinkles on myself,” another woman wrote. “Seeing this post helps me to push past those insecurities and know that I created a beautiful baby girl.”

“You’re amazing to share all of this. I have two babies and a pretty good bod/tummy for having carried two babies but it drives me crazy when my excess skin acts up when I wear tight jeans/different angles etc,” another fan commented. “So cool to know I’m not alone.”

Skye says she posts these raw, honest photos because she wants to remind people that “perfection” doesn’t exist.

“What you may see as ‘flaws’ are what make you unique and amazing,” she wrote in a 2017 essay for TODAY Style. “Unfortunately, people will always judge and criticize, but the most important thing is to embrace who you are and love yourself for being imperfect and different!”

She finished her latest Instagram post by urging women to stop being hard on themselves.

“Nobody is perfect and having some extra skin, stretch marks, cellulite or whatever else doesn’t make you any less beautiful or amazing!” she wrote.

Amen to that!