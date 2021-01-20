All eyes were on 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman Wednesday morning as she recited an original poem titled “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The crowd was certainly moved by her inspiring words, but Gorman also made quite a statement with her bright and cheery ensemble.

Gorman, who became the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, commanded attention in her sunny yellow coat and oversized red headband.

"For there is always light / If only we’re brave enough to see it / If only we’re brave enough to be it." Alex Wong / Getty Images

In an interview with Vogue, the poet revealed that the color of her coat had special meaning, saying it was her "own nod to Dr. Jill Biden, who was the one who recommended me in the first place."

"She said, 'I saw this video of you and you were wearing yellow and I loved it,'" Gorman said, adding that she was honored to be selected to write a poem for the ceremony.

The 22-year-old said she was excited to wear a look by Miuccia Prada, a designer she admires, and revealed that she carefully selected every item she wore to the ceremony.

"I am weaving my own type of symbolism into my outfit, and it’s really special and important to me to deliver these nuggets of information and sentimentality as I’m reciting the poem," Gorman said.

Gorman was named the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles in 2014, and the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017. Alex Wong / Getty Images

In addition to her statement outerwear, the poet sported a bold red headband and beautiful hoop earrings. And as it turns out, Oprah Winfrey contributed to her stunning ensemble.

"Oprah actually got in contact with me, and we’ve been in touch for a while now," the poet revealed. "She said, 'I bought the coat and gloves that Maya Angelou wore when she recited her inaugural poem. I’d love to continue the tradition with you and bring something to your outfit.'"

Gorman shared that Winfrey bought the earrings she wore during her performance, and said she added one particular statement accessory.

"One thing I can say is that I’m pretty sure I’ll be wearing a ring that has a caged bird, to symbolize I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," she said, referencing one of Angelou's most famous poems.

Gorman said that she uses fashion to "lean into the history" that came before her. Win McNamee / AFP - Getty Images

Gorman is known for her beautiful word-weaving skills, but she said she's also excited to use style as another form of expression and a way to honor history.

"I’m glad we can talk about the fashion, because it has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me," she said.