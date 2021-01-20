5 more poems from Amanda Gorman to share with your kids

Amanda Gorman marked her space in the history books as the youngest known inaugural poet when she took the stage to a new work titled “The Hill We Climb.”

Gorman, 22, wrote the piece after January 6th’s attack on the Capitol.

“In my poem, I’m not going to in any way gloss over what we’ve seen over the past few weeks and, dare I say, the past few years,” Gorman said in an interview with the New York Times. “But what I really aspire to do in the poem is to be able to use my words to envision a way in which our country can still come together and can still heal.”

Born in Los Angeles in 1998, she became Los Angeles’ youth poet laureate at 16. While at Harvard studying sociology three years later, she was named the first national youth poet laureate.

Gorman joined Maya Angelou and Robert Frost as individuals invited to honor a presidential inauguration.

Like Angelou and President Biden, Gorman struggles with a speech impediment.

“It’s made me the performer that I am and the storyteller that I strive to be,” Gorman told The LA Times. “When you have to teach yourself how to say sounds, when you have to be highly concerned about pronunciation, it gives you a certain awareness of sonics, of the auditory experience.”

If "The Hill We Climb" left you wanting more, here are five more poems from Amanda Gorman that inspire:

‘The Miracle of Morning’

'Earthrise'

'Making Mountains As We Run'

'Talking Gets Us There'

'An American Lyric'

