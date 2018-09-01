Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Hailie Sahar is a trailblazer in so many ways. For one thing, she is starring in FX’s new dance musical drama, “Pose,” which features television’s largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles. And when she’s not acting, Sahar is a gifted recording artist, fashion designer and human rights activist — just a few of the reasons she's so inspiring.

Trying to find my place in the entertainment industry has been difficult. I think for a cisgender girl, there’s a blueprint. There’s Halle Berry or Meryl Streep — there are other women who you can look up to and figure out, ‘OK, they took these steps to get here.’

There was none of that for me. I had to literally get on my knees and pray and really have faith in myself — keep going after auditions, keep taking meetings.

Sahar is a series regular on FX's musical drama "Pose," which premiered in June 2018. Getty Images

The biggest struggle I faced starting out was the isolation, the loneliness that I experienced. I’m a preacher’s kid, so I grew up in a Baptist church with a very religious background. My grandfather was a pastor and my father is a pastor now. Being a woman of trans experience just did not resonate with that world.

Sahar at the GLAAD Media Awards on May 5. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Once I started my career, I was harassed a lot. I remember times where I would have meetings with producers at agencies. I would get the gig and I would be ready to sign contracts, and then when I told them that I was a woman of trans experience, it got unprofessional. It was people wanting to go to bed with me and harassing me sexually.

I started my process of being a transgender woman as a teenager, so you can imagine that having grown men coming onto me in that way, and not having any protection, not having anyone there to stick up for me, was very dangerous and very scary for me.

The experience of being in “Pose” has been mind blowing. It feels surreal at times, but in a good way. I’m just so humbled and blessed as far as everything happening now, because I really had to go through a lot to get here. It’s exciting to be part of something that is making history.